Agency provides fish stocks boost

Thousands of young fish have been released to give stocks a boost in North East rivers and stillwaters.

This number includes 2,300 roach, rudd, crucian carp and tench at a Hebron fishery.

A team led by Environment Agency fisheries technical officer Robbie Stevenson was helped by representatives of local angling clubs.

Releasing fish helps the process of natural recovery in waters where barriers affect fish passage or pollution has affected them.

The ones recently released were all bred at the organisation’s fish farm near Calverton, Nottinghamshire, using funds from a number of rod licence sales.

Alice Fitch, fisheries team leader for the Environment Agency in the North East, said: “We are pleased that we are able to provide these fish for stocking as part of our commitment to rod licence paying anglers.”