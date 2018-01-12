Air ambulance secures accreditation for equipment

An emergency organisation has achieved accreditation for a new piece of equipment.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service has secured certification through IQ Verify for the use of body-worn surveillance cameras.

Officials have praised crews at the charity for utilising the Surveillance Camera Commissioner’s Certification scheme.

Dr Dave Bramley said: “I wanted to develop a system that was governed in a robust and transparent manner and complied with relevant legislation.

“I felt it would be invaluable to have the benefit of an independent expert reviewing our system in order to identify areas of good practice and also areas which could be developed further.”

The ambulance service wanted to introduce the use of camera footage for medical debriefing.

The certification process provides assurance to patients and the public that sensitive medical details are managed in a secure and appropriate manner, whilst allowing effective debriefing and training of the services’ operational crew.

Mark Salt, director of IQ Verify, said: “Dr Bramley’s approach to debriefing and improving the service is exemplary and an example to all on how embracing modern technology can help improve public services.”

“It is great to see a healthcare charity striving to deliver best practice through the use of certification.”

Dr Bramley added: “Third party certification brings us the confidence that what we are doing is secure and effective and we are able to demonstrate compliance with appropriate legislation.”