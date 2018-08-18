Allotment site lease agreement is reached

Morpeth Town Council has unanimously approved the terms of a proposed new lease to Tommy’s Field Allotment Limited, who will continue to manage the allotments at Tommy’s Field.

It was formally signed in the council chamber at the Town Hall by representatives of both parties on Thursday, August 9.

Coun David Bawn, chairman of the town council’s Finance and General Purposes Committee, said: “I am pleased that the terms of the new long-term lease with Tommy’s Field Allotment Limited have now been agreed between the parties.

“The new term of 25 years gives security and stability to both parties to make provision for the long term future of the allotment site as part of a fruitful partnership.”

Deputy chairman of the committee Coun Andrew Tebbutt, who was also present at the signing, added: “Morpeth Town Council remains fully committed to the provision of allotments in Morpeth for Morpeth residents.

“In the near future, we are expecting a significant expansion of allotment land in Morpeth when the land near the health centre is converted into new allotments.”

A new lease was required when it was discovered that a long-term tenancy agreement signed in 2012 was null and void because the previous Tommy’s Field Allotment Association was an unincorporated body.

Doreen Wright, Tommy’s Field Allotments Limited secretary, said: “We are very pleased indeed with the 25-year lease for Tommy’s Field Allotments.

“Throughout the negotiations, our members have supported us 100 per cent and we are extremely grateful to them.

“It was so encouraging, also, to see how much the allotments meant to the people in Morpeth, many of whom remembered having an allotment on Tommy’s Field or who just appreciated having a green space in the centre of the town.

“We’re grateful to the other allotment groups in the area who supported us and also for the advice we received from the Northern Region Allotments Association.

“We now feel so positive about the future for Tommy’s Field Allotments. It is an excellent result and a very good outcome.”