Alnwick Garden treehouse becomes biggest in the world - after misfortune befalls previous record holder

The Treehouse at Alnwick Garden.

The previous record-holder, a 97-foot tall, 10 storey wooden structure in Crossville, Tennessee, USA, burned to the ground last week.

It had been built by minister and landscape architect Horace Burgess in 1993, although it had been closed to visitors since 2012 and sold to new owners. Fire chiefs have said it is still unclear what sparked the fire.

In an interview with The New York Times, treehouse specialist Pete Nelson reveals that while Mr Burgess’s structure was by far the largest in the world, the second is probably the Alnwick Garden Treehouse.

Mark Brassell, director of The Alnwick Garden, said: “The Alnwick Garden Treehouse is an incredible feat of engineering and design attracting visitors from around the world.

“It’s a magical place, children can play on the rope swing bridges, visitors can grab something to eat in The Potting Shed, or have a gourmet meal in The Treehouse Restaurant, with many couples getting married there too. It’s very special.”

The 6,000-square-foot complex, including Searcys restaurant, is built 60 feet in the air and connected by suspended walkways.

Construction began in November 2003 and it opened to the public in 2005.