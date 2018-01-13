ALZHEIMER’S: Unite against dementia

I want to thank local Alzheimer’s Society supporters who united against dementia last year by fund-raising, campaigning and volunteering.

In 2017 we reached an important milestone, with two million people signed up as Dementia Friends. We also grew our army of volunteers to more than 11,000, including more than 300 in the North East.

On the fund-raising front some 5,000 people, many from Northumberland, took part in the region’s Memory Walk in South Shields, raising £282,311.

There are 35,000 people living with dementia in the North East, including an estimated 5,000 in Northumberland.

From volunteering with the Society’s Side by Side service to joining one of our fund-raising events or writing to your MP, there are many ways people can get involved to help beat dementia in 2018.

Whether you give an hour, a day or more, please visit alzheimers.org.uk/getinvolved to find out how you can unite against dementia.

Helen Williams

Alzheimer’s Society Services Manager