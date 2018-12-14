Amber weather warning issued for Northumberland this weekend

A new amber weather alert has been issued for Northumberland for this weekend.

The Met Office is warning that freezing rain is expected to result in the rapid development of widespread ice, with 'very dangerous travelling conditions likely' between 10am tomorrow (Saturday) and 6am on Sunday.

The yellow warning for 'snow and ice' issued yesterday has also been extended to cover all of Northumberland, now including the coast.

A Met Office spokesman says: 'Freezing rain is expected to develop during Saturday, lasting into the early hours of Sunday. This may result in the formation of ice on roads, pavements, trees and other structures.

'Freezing rain is rare in the United Kingdom, but when it does occur impacts can be severe. This is due to the fact that it can form very quickly, it can be difficult to see, and is incredibly slippery.

'Freezing rain is likely to change to snow before it dies out across parts of Scotland, bringing some accumulations of 2-5 cm. The freezing rain and snow will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds which will pose an additional hazard to travel, in particular over high ground.'

WHAT TO EXPECT (amber warning)

* Injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are likely.

* Black ice may form quickly affecting bus, train and air travel.

* Dangerous driving conditions are likely leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times.

* Pavements and cycle paths likely to become instantly impassable because of the sudden formation of black ice.

* Power and other services, such as telephone and mobile phone coverage, likely to be interrupted or cut.