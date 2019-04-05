An egg-ceptional donation for special school’s Easter fair

Motorcycling Freemasons have donated a number of egg-ceptionally sweet presents to a Morpeth special school.

The Northumberland Chapter of the Widows Son’s Masonic Bikers Association dropped in with Easter eggs for Collingwood School and Media Arts College’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Widows Sons Secretary Tom Stewart said. “We all enjoy visiting this school as the staff and children are a pleasure to meet and some of our members are based in the town’s Masonic Hall.

“It’s always good to be able to help local good people all year around.”

The Widows Sons is open to all Freemasons who enjoy the sport of motorcycling and throughout the year they help to raise awareness of the work of the organisation, as well as raising much needed funds for charity themselves.

Easter eggs will also be donated to care homes and other schools in the region.