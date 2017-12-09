Angels contact MPs over Brexit debate

Angels for Europe members have written to Northumberland’s four MPs in relation to a debate in Parliament, which is scheduled to take place on Monday.

The group has been asking people in towns across the country for their views on Brexit over the last few months.

The debate is about a petition calling for a referendum on accepting any final deal that emerges from the Brexit talks.

The proposed referendum would allow for three options – revoke Article 50, thereby keeping Britain in the EU; reject the UK-EU deal and leave the EU; accept the UK-EU deal and leave the EU.

Angels for Europe’s letters include the following: ‘We believe that there are strong arguments for having a further referendum, as proposed by the petition.

‘As your constituents, we are asking you to attend the debate on Monday and support the proposal that there should be a second referendum, especially given that the decision will affect the UK for decades and not just a parliamentary term.’