Angels for Europe join people’s march in London

Members of the Northumberland group Angels for Europe, an alliance of people who want to remain in Europe from across Northumberland, joined scores of others from the North East on Saturday, October 20, to march through London calling for a People’s Vote once the details of the final deal to leave the EU are known.

Nearly 700,000 people from all over of the UK and beyond joined the march and rally in Parliament Square, where they heard speakers from a range of political parties and celebrities.

Angels carried their own banner bearing their slogans, Rooted in Northumberland, Based in North East England and Integrated into Europe.

They were amazed to be met by a woman who lives in Paris and who follows the Angels for Europe Facebook page. She had come to London by Eurostar to join the march and to meet up with the group from Northumberland.

Peter Fuller, who travelled from Northumberland for the march, said: “Two years ago, 37 per cent of the electorate voted to leave the EU, but one by one the promises made by the Leave campaign have been proved false.

“There is total disarray within the negotiations and with five months to go, we still do not know how the deal is going to affect the country.

“It is only right and democratic that the people get a vote on the final deal when we know what it will be.”

Angels for Europe is continuing to campaign in Northumberland calling for a People’s Vote and asking for local opinion on Brexit.