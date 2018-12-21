Anger over decision to close bank branch

Barclays’ decision to close its Ponteland branch on January 25 has been criticised by Guy Opperman.

The MP for Hexham, whose constituency includes Ponteland, said the bank taking this action despite making big profits “shows that it is out of touch”.

The notices at the entrance to the bank and on the front window say the nearest branch options are Westerhope, Gosforth and Westgate Road in Newcastle.

Mr Opperman also said: “I am disappointed that Barclays is choosing to close a much-loved local branch on January 25.

“No-one from the bank has come to local councillors, or myself as the local MP, with any alternative plans aside from saying customers can bank in Westerhope, or go online.

“Sadly this shows a lack of understanding of their clients. Westerhope is over 30 minutes away by public transport.

“The real question is whether Barclays is interested in its Northumberland branches as there have been other branch closures in the county.”