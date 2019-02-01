Another award for popular town pub

The awards success has continued for a Morpeth micropub.

The Office, which has been trading for just over four years, has received the Overall Northumberland Pub of the Year accolade from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) after first being named the best pub and best cider pub in the south east Northumberland area.

It won the CAMRA North East Pub of the Year title in 2017.

Operating from the Grade II listed Toll House, landlady Andrea Johnson, pictured, and her team provide a range of real ales and ciders – The Office specialises in local beers from Northumberland and Tyneside.