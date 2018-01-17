Another award for town pub

The award success has continued for a popular Morpeth micropub.

The Office in Morpeth, which has been trading for just over three years, has once again received the South East Northumberland Pub of the Year accolade from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Last year, it went on to win the CAMRA North East Pub of the Year title.

Operating from the Grade II listed Toll House, landlady Andrea Johnson has a range of real ales and ciders on offer and specialises in local beers from Northumberland and Tyneside.

She said: “It’s overwhelming to be voted pub of the year for CAMRA’s South East Northumberland area yet again.

“Getting these awards shows that you are doing the right things and your efforts are being appreciated by your customers.

“Both myself and our regulars feel that we’re like a family and there were 28 of us that went into Morpeth for a Christmas lunch in December.

“Micropubs are gaining popularity all the time as people enjoy trying local ales in a cosy atmosphere.”

Andrea also operates the popular Fox’s Den in Felton and Box Wood Tap in Bedlington, which is doing well so far after opening at the end of November.

The Tyneside and Northumberland CAMRA branch has more than 2,000 members and is one of the largest in the country.