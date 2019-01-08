Another housing proposal for Stannington Station Road

Yet another bid for housing has been submitted along a Northumberland road which has been the focus of a string of recent housing proposals.

The latest proposal is an outline application for nine homes on land north-east of 51 Stannington Station Road.

The site is described as brownfield land, given that it is currently used for storing caravans, vehicles and shipping containers, while there are also various outbuildings.

A number of residents have already lodged objections, alongside the parish council, which highlights that ‘a large proportion of this development is in the green belt and contrary to the Stannington Parish Neighbourhood Plan’.

Its response adds: ‘The proposed development is not in keeping with the rural nature of Station Road as a settlement, it further exacerbates the potential for ribbon development and it erodes the green belt.’

However, a planning statement submitted with the application concludes: ‘The principle of the scheme in this location is acceptable. The proposal would introduce nine dwellings that are characteristic of the area, as an infill and brownfield development adjacent to and substantially surrounded by existing dwellings.’

It adds: ‘The design of the scheme would be in keeping with the form and style of the adjacent dwellings and would be sympathetic to the surrounding area and would not have a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity.’

This scheme comes hot on the heels of a submission for six detached houses on land between 26 and 30 Stannington Station Road.

It is proposed to build four two-storey dwellings, one bungalow and one one-and-a-half-storey property on what has been described as an in-fill site.

The bungalows would be on the western edge, so they would be next to the neighbouring site where eight bungalows, known as Furrow Grove, have been built and a further six are under construction in phase two.

However, a recent bid for six more detached bungalows on land to the rear of 26 Station Road, the other side of Furrow Grove, was narrowly refused by the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council in October.

Further west on Station Road from the latest application, outline plans for two new homes on land west of number 62 were supported by a different planning committee that same month despite a recommendation to refuse from the county council’s planning officers.

A number of other sites on this stretch between the A1 and A192 have been granted planning permission in recent years, including for 34 properties on the former Stannington and Birchwood Nurseries sites.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service