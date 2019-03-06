Another incident at crash blackspot

Another crash has happened at a notorious Morpeth accident blackspot.

There have been more than a dozen serious collisions in an area that includes Pottery Bank, Bullers Green and the northern edge of Newgate Street, which includes a bend in the A192.

The scene of the crash, which took place in Newgate Street on March 2.

On Saturday, a Vauxhall Insignia is believed to have travelled down the road before crashing into a Mini Cooper, a Peugeot and a stop sign. A bus stop was also damaged.

It was reported to Northumbria Police at 3.20am.

Safety measures have been introduced over the last couple of years and Morpeth North county councillor David Bawn has recently allocated some of his small schemes budget to investigate if further traffic calming features can be put in place.

Pictures of the collision were taken soon afterwards and a neighbour said he was woken by a loud bang.

He added: “There was a lot of debris and it looked like the two cars that were driven into would have to be written off.

“Homes have been damaged in previous incidents and what might help prevent such damage in future is if cars are allowed to park on the road in this area.

“The reason I was told why there are double yellow lines outside our homes is that the road is used by emergency services vehicles, but now they use the Morpeth Northern Bypass, so hopefully the double yellow lines can be removed.”

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended the scene of the collision in Newgate Street, but the driver had already fled the scene upon police arrival. It is not believed anyone was injured.

“Inquiries to identify the driver are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call police on 101 – quoting log 140 of 02/03/19.”

Local campaigners on improving safety in the area include Maureen Davison’s, whose Pottery Bank Court home was semi-demolished by a van in 2009, forcing her into a B&B for more than five months.

She said this was the second incident of 2019 as a wall and fence in Newminster Place was damaged by a vehicle in January.

Measures that have been put in place include anti-skid surfacing and a speed indicator sign, although she said reducing the speed limit in the area to 20mph may help.

Coun Bawn said: “This latest incident shows that this stretch of road remains a problem, although the week previously I allocated £2,000 of my small schemes budget for highways to investigate if further measures can be introduced.”