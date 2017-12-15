Another town visit for Angels group

Members of the Angels for Europe group were recently in Morpeth town centre to ask residents and visitors for their views on Brexit.

There were 128 responses from voters – 68 of whom voted Leave, 57 voted Remain and three did not vote in last year’s referendum.

Six people who voted Leave and would now vote Remain and two who voted Remain would now vote Leave.

In addition, the three people who did not vote said they would now vote Remain.

Angels for Europe have asked people for their views across various towns in Northumberland and members have written to the county’s four MPs.