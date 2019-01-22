Appeal at store in town raises impressive total for good cause

Staff and customers at Pets At Home in Morpeth raised enough money to provide more than 4,000 dinners over Christmas for RSPCA Newcastle and Northumberland and A1 Kennels near Stannington.

They and others across the country were given the opportunity to donate 50p to help provide a dinner for pets spending the Christmas in a rescue centre during the festive period.

A total of £2,304 was raised by the store for the Support Adoption For Pets’ annual Santa Paws appeal – the 2018 initiative was launched on November 23 and ran until Christmas Eve.

Fund-raising manager Amy Wilson said: “We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Morpeth.

“Your help brought a wagging tail and a happy Christmas to the lives of pets who needed it most.”

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets, or to support the charity, go to www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk