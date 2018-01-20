APPEAL: Chance for all to get involved

I am writing to call on Morpeth Herald readers to join Marie Curie and help the charity with the Great Daffodil Appeal 2018.

Working on this campaign will help to raise the vital funds needed to support Marie Curie, which provides free care and support to patients and their families living with a terminal illness.

As part of the campaign, we have collection dates booked in the town at various locations, including Morrisons and Morpeth Town Centre.

Now we are looking for volunteer collectors for the fund-raising events.

The Great Daffodil Appeal allows hundreds of people from the local community to donate and wear a daffodil pin for Marie Curie, helping to raise awareness of our services in the process.

For more information about how to get involved, or to sign up for a collection, please call or text community fund-raiser Hayley Revell on 07711 387976.

Alternatively, email hayley.revell@mariecurie.org.uk

You can also sign up online at www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil

Hayley Revell

Community fund-raiser, Marie Curie