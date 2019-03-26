Appeal for missing Northumberland man with Alzheimer's

Police have appealed for help to trace missing Morpeth man Henry Warne.

Henry, 72, was last seen in Morpeth town centre at about 9am this morning (Tuesday, March 26) after leaving his home in Fulbeck.

He has Alzheimer’s and both his family and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Henry is described as white, of medium build, with a bald head and a grey beard. He is believed to be wearing a bright turquoise anorak with a grey fleece underneath and brown trousers.

Anyone who sees Henry is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 904 26/03/19.