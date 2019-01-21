Appeal to bring injured puppy to UK is successful

A Morpeth couple is set to give a new home to a young dog who was seriously injured when they saw her during a trip abroad.

Andy Cairns and his fiancée, Jenny Browne, were visiting Andy’s mother in Spain over Christmas. They came across a puppy in a very sorry state.

They arranged with a local farmer to take her and they brought her back to where they were staying.

Sprout, as she is now called, will come over to the UK next month after more than £1,000 was raised in an online appeal.

The couple run The Doggy Day Care Centre, which is located at the Pegswood Industrial Estate.

Jenny said: “We had noticed her previously, but on Christmas Day the gate was open and she ran out to us.

“We saw that her collar was so tight it was cutting into her and after talking to the farmer, he agreed to cut her collar off, but didn’t want her any more.

“She had a deep wound on her neck and fearing for what might happen to her, we brought her back to Andy’s mother’s house.

“We took her to a vet on Boxing Day and Sprout had rabies injections. The regulations meant we had to wait at least 21 days to get her back home with us in Northumberland and mid-February was the soonest we could book the transport for her to travel to the UK.

“We’re over the moon that so many of our clients, as well as friends and family, made a donation and it’s great to see pictures of how well she has come on over the last few weeks – we can’t wait to see her.”

As Andy and Jenny wanted to be licensed when they established their business last spring, this enabled them to become the first five-star dog day care under the new licensing regulations for Northumberland that came into effect in October.

People can still make a donation at www.gofundme.com/fundraising-for-sprout as funds raised also go towards any future vet bills, vaccinations and other treatments.