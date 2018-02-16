Arcade display to mark centenary

The team at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth is marking the centenary of voting rights for women this month with a special display along the centre’s Edwardian style gallery.

It has been dressed in the Suffragette colours of white, green and purple and images featuring some of the women involved in the struggle for voting rights are included.

Penni Blythe, left, with Ray Robinson, Lottie Thompson and Joel Plumley from Sanderson Arcade. Picture by Trevor Walker (The Image Farm).

Emmeline Pankhurst and Annie Kenney are among those to be featured, along with Emily Davison – who was buried in the churchyard of St Mary’s in Morpeth. The display also shows newspaper articles and posters from that era and will be in place at the Arcade through to International Women’s Day on March 8.

It comes in the same month as Amnesty International and the Morpeth Herald started their call for readers to nominate the incredible women who are making a real difference in their local area.

Three years ago, Sanderson Arcade named one of the buildings at the centre Davison House in memory of Emily Davison and a special display chronicling the campaign for voting rights can also be found there.

Assistant centre manager, Lottie Thompson, said: “We are very proud of Morpeth’s role in the history of the Suffragette movement and delighted to be able to pay tribute to some of these amazing women with our special display.

“We hope our customers will enjoy it and also take time to see the display of memorabilia at Davison House.”

The gallery display has been created with the help of Penni Blythe from Emily Inspires!

In addition, a Suffragette-themed tearoom and market is planned for March 10, 10am to 4pm, at Morpeth Town Hall.

• To nominate an amazing woman in your local area, please visit www.amnesty.org.uk/suffragettespirit

All women must have carried out work to help others in their local area within the last 10 years.

All of the successful nominees will be contacted to give their consent prior to being placed on the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.

This campaign has been funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.