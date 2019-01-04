Arcade flushed with success – again

Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth is flushed with success after being awarded the Platinum Grade in the Loo of the Year Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The team at the shopping centre has been praised for the standard of the facilities and for keeping them consistently clean and tidy in such a well-used and busy location.

Andy Emery was the cleaner on shift when the inspection was in place.

Centre manager Joel Plumley said: “We are delighted to have achieved the Platinum Award for the fourth year running and with the centre getting busier and busier each year, it does get more challenging for the team to maintain the high standards.”