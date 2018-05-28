Arcade fund-raising boost for disabled children and adults

Fund-raising at Sanderson Arcade is helping to change the lives of disabled children and adults after providing specialist equipment at The Alan Shearer Activity Centre.

Staff, stores and customers raised £6,000 last year in aid of the free, specialist facility in Newcastle after it was selected to be the chosen charity during 2016/2017 for the Morpeth shopping centre.

Joel Plumley and Amanda Head, with Jack Young and Owen Young.

A cheque presentation was made to Alan Shearer’s wife Lainya – one of the charity’s patrons – at the end of last year and now the funds have been spent on vital new equipment.

Joel Plumley, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade who recently went along to the facility, said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped with our fund-raising to make this wonderful contribution come to fruition.”

The equipment includes a multi-sensory interactive panel, a star projector and a rainbow cascade.

Youngsters visiting from Hadrian School, Jack Young and Owen Young (no relation), were delighted to demonstrate the new equipment for the visit.

Amanda Head, manager of the Alan Shearer Centre, said: “We would like to thank the team at Sanderson Arcade for choosing us as their chosen charity last year and for raising such a fantastic amount for us.

“The equipment is already making a huge difference.”