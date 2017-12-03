Arcade nets an impressive total for foundation

The team at Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade recently handed over a cheque for £6,000 to the Alan Shearer Foundation after organising a number of fund-raising activities over the last 12 months.

The events included a special fashion show at Barluga, sponsored leg wax by the arcade’s Beadles and the team at Pinky’s Nail Boutique and mini music festival.

Further funds were donated by the centre’s regular buskers and some of the money raised by the 2016 Morpeth Rotary Tree of Light initiative also went towards the total.

The Alan Shearer Foundation directly supports the Alan Shearer Centre in Newcastle, which helps people from across the North East.

It is a highly specialist respite, residential and social facility for adults and children with complex disabilities and acute sensory impairments.

The cheque was handed over by the arcade team to Alan’s wife, Lainya, who is also a patron of the charity.

Lottie Thompson, assistant centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are delighted with the amount raised and we’d like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who has helped us to reach this total, as it will help make a real difference to the families who use this fantastic facility.”

Mrs Shearer also officially opened the new Mint Velvet store at the shopping centre during her visit.

The arcade’s good cause for the next 12 months is Cleaswell Hill School in Guide Post – a day community special school for 174 children.