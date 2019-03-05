Armed Forces charity appeal for volunteers

SSAFA is urgently calling on the people of Morpeth to join its network of volunteers.

The Morpeth division of the Armed Forces charity is looking to recruit new case workers to help continue its vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area.

The journey to what is described as civvy street can be a difficult time for some veterans.

Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all alter at the same time whilst they and their families are moving away from their support networks and trying to acclimatise to their new life.

SSAFA volunteer case workers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This can include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Tracey Berridge, deputy director of volunteer operations at SSAFA, said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.

“We are in urgent need of more dedicated volunteers in Morpeth so that SSAFA can continue to reach more veterans and families in need of help.”

To find out more about volunteering with SSAFA, go to www.ssafa.org.uk/volunteer