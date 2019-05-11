ASBESTOS: Scheme must be extended

Thousands of people were exposed to asbestos by their employers and they are now sick or dying because of this.

That is why, five years ago, a fund of last resort was established to compensate sufferers of fatal workplace lung cancer, mesothelioma. This scheme helps the sick and dying receive the justice they need.

It is a step in the right direction, but hundreds more people with other asbestos diseases are left without justice. These people have also worked their whole lives only to reach retirement and be struck down because of asbestos.

They are blocked from a scheme designed to help because they do not have the right type of asbestos-related disease. Countless people have died without recompense and this cannot continue.

We are calling for the scheme to be extended to help all workers suffering from all asbestos related diseases.

Brett Dixon

President, The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers