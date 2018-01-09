Author donates £1k to help Northumberland charity

A kind-hearted author has donated part of his book sales to help a charity fight loneliness.

Tolu A Akinyemi has allocated £1,000 from the sales of his book Dead Lions Don’t Roar to Age UK Northumberland.

The money will go towards setting up a friendship line, reaching out to as many of the county’s 5,000-plus lonely elderly people as possible.

The book features a collection of inspiring and motivating modern-day verses, addressing many issues close to home and also many taboo subjects, reflective of today’s struggles.

As part of his fund-raising, he has done a number of readings where he has sold and signed copies of his book.

Tolu said: “As a Christian, my main aim with this book is to help people find the positive light and keep moving through life.

“Old age comes to us all, which is why I chose to support Age UK Northumberland.

“There is nothing I can imagine worse than being lonely in my elder years, so I hope that my contribution helps the campaign and brings lights into someone’s life.”