Author shares mementos of her grandfather’s war efforts

Hepscott WI

Appropriately for November and the centenary commemorations of Armistice Day, Hepscott WI welcomed Sarah Reay to tell us about her grandfather’s experiences as an Army Chaplain in France during the First World War.

The Rev Herbert Cowell was the youngest chaplain to volunteer and was attached to the 68th Brigade.

After being badly injured and declared unfit to return to overseas service, he served with the Home Front, preparing those leaving for France and helping the wounded. He was one of the youngest recipients of the Military Cross for bravery in France.

Five years ago Sarah discovered a box of letters sent by her grandfather. She researched his story and enthralled us with extracts from the letters and personal memories.

Her book, The Half Shilling Curate, mementos and photographs were displayed.

At our meeting on December 18 Eileen Brown will reminisce about A Fifties Christmas. Festive fare and carol singing should get us in the seasonal mood. Join us in the village hall, at 7.30pm.