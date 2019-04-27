AWARDS: Celebration of lottery projects

The 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards, the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery-funded projects, is now open for entries.

The National Lottery Awards provide a golden opportunity to shine a light on and celebrate the inspirational projects and people who transform our communities and make extraordinary things happen, thanks to National Lottery funding.

This is a very special year for the National Lottery as we celebrate our 25th birthday and the £39billion awarded to more than 535,000 good causes since the launch of the National Lottery in 1994.

This year’s special 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards will recognise the amazing work done by organisations and individuals who change lives for the better with the help of National Lottery support.

They will celebrate the unsung heroes behind the success of local arts, sports, heritage and community projects.

National Lottery Award winners will gain nationwide acclaim, will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Readers can enter their favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards by completing an entry form through our website at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

Any project which has received National Lottery funding is eligible to enter.

All entries must be received by midnight on April 30, 2019.

Jonathan Tuchner

25th Birthday National Lottery Awards