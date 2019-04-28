AWARDS: Recognising brave youths

As an ambassador for WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, I would like to appeal to readers to give a brave, special young person in your area the credit they deserve by nominating them for the 2019 WellChild Awards.

At the awards, in association with GSK, we will be paying tribute to some of the UK’s very special children, young people and caring professionals.

And I know there must be many worthy nominees in your area whose courage, inspirational qualities and bravery in the face of adversity mean they deserve their moment to shine.

We are looking for inspirational children and young people who have defied the odds in the face of serious illness and the selfless nurses, doctors, brothers, sisters and friends who help care for them.

This is your opportunity to give them the recognition they deserve at an event which is regularly attended by WellChild Patron, The Duke of Sussex.

The awards are a truly magical experience for the winners who have an evening they will never forget.

Nominations are open now so please get yours in before the closing date on May 7.

I am sure many readers know people who they feel really do deserve to be honoured for their bravery or caring qualities.

Get the details of how to nominate them at www.wellchild.org.uk/awards or on 01242 530007.

The winners will be invited along with their nominator to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony later in the year.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognised then please show them just how special they are.

Janet Ellis

WellChild Ambassador