Awards success at the double for farm shops

Two farm shops in Northumberland have achieved prestigious national accolades.

Organised by The Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste awards is judged by more than 500 of the most demanding palates belonging to food critics and writers, chefs, restaurateurs and producers.

Simon Osborne and Jo Celerier - Blagdon Farm Shop.

The three-star, two-star and one-star accolades are recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike.

The handmade Genoa Cake by Moorhouse Farm Shop at Stannington Station received two stars and its pork, leek and smoky bacon sausage was given a one-star award.

Blagdon Farm Shop was awarded two stars for its Wild Roe venison faggots, which uses local venison.

There was also a one-star award for its Belted Galloway beef short rib in a red wine and redcurrant sauce.

Moorhouse Farm Shop was established by Ian and Victoria Byatt 15 years ago.

Ian said: “This shows that small local producers can compete with the very best from around the country.

“It’s a great reward for our team, who produce a fantastic range using the meat from our own farm and hand-baking in the farm shop kitchen.

“Our regular customers already appreciate our high quality and to be recognised amongst the best in a national competition makes it even better.”

Blagdon Farm Shop manager Jo Celerier said: “We feel really pleased as less than 10 per cent of entries receive a two-star award.

“We make and cook everything from scratch, using the best local meat and vegetables when in season, and this success supports our win in the spring as National Game Champion for our promotion of local game.”