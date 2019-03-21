Bad weather doesn’t put off society walkers

Footpaths Society

On Sunday, March 10 a smaller than usual group started a walk at Alnham with a sharp ascent past the church, through mud and water, and battling rain and sleet.

At Salter Row, the group decided to carry on and enjoyed open views over moors and hills covered in snow.

We passed the Shepherd’s Cairn, which commemorates Jock Scott and Willie Middlemiss who died in a blizzard on High Knowes in 1962.

The walk finished back at the church, just as the sky was turning blue. A lovely six-mile walk with lots of possible variations.

On Sunday we will meet for a six-and-a-half-mile, three-hour walk in Longframlington.

This is a circular walk, mainly flat, across fields and following part of St Oswald’s Way along the River Coquet. One section can be muddy.

Meet at 10.30am, at tank turn next to the children’s playground in Longframlington. Visitors welcome (sorry no dogs). Call Tracey 07557 109418 if you wish to join us.

For more details visit www.morpethfootpathssociety.weebly.com