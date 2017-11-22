Baking and singing for Children in Need

Pupils at Morpeth’s two middle schools created some tasty treats that were combined to make a stunning visual on BBC Children in Need day last Friday.

A giant cake in the shape of a patchwork quilt was formed by bringing together 36 cakes.

The giant cake was made up of 36 10-inch square cakes.

A Pudsey themed non-uniform day and a sponsored sing by the choir, made up of 200 students, also took place on the day and the total raised is estimated to be more than £1,000.

Each form class at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools and Technology Colleges​ designed, planned and decorated a 10-inch square cake on the themes of friendship, care, Children in Need and charity.

Pupils were given time to admire their work as a whole before sampling the cakes later in the day.

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster, said: “Our pupils came together to create a wonderful display of creativity and we are extremely proud to have been chosen to appear on BBC Look North that night.

The Children in Need fund-raising also included a sponsored sing by the choir.

“Thank you to everyone involved and all that donated money to the charity. It was truly a day we will never forget and we all loved eating the cake at the end of it.”