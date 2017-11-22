Baking and singing for Children in Need

Pupils at Morpeth’s two middle schools created some tasty treats that were combined to make a stunning visual on BBC Children in Need day last Friday.
A giant cake in the shape of a patchwork quilt was formed by bringing together 36 cakes.
A Pudsey themed non-uniform day and a sponsored sing by the choir, made up of 200 students, also took place on the day and the total raised is estimated to be more than £1,000.
Each form class at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools and Technology Colleges designed, planned and decorated a 10-inch square cake on the themes of friendship, care, Children in Need and charity.
Pupils were given time to admire their work as a whole before sampling the cakes later in the day.
Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster, said: “Our pupils came together to create a wonderful display of creativity and we are extremely proud to have been chosen to appear on BBC Look North that night.
“Thank you to everyone involved and all that donated money to the charity. It was truly a day we will never forget and we all loved eating the cake at the end of it.”
