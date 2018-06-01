Band hits right note for funds

Musicians have made a pitch perfect bid to earn £1,000 towards the cost of renting rehearsal rooms.

Volunteers who run Ellington Colliery Band have been awarded the cash through Persimmon Homes North East’s Community Champions fund.

John Colvine, who made the application, said: “The Ellington Colliery Band is organised and run by a group of volunteers and perform at around 25 community events each year.

“We have a thriving Brass Roots training band, where we tutor and support many young people in learning to play a brass or percussion instrument, but we are having to look for a new rehearsal room from the end of the month and rents are higher that we have been paying previously.

“This generous donation will help meet the costs of hiring a rehearsal room and allows our volunteers to continue sharing their talents.”

The Persimmon Community Champions initiative is a national programme where charities and groups can apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves.

Each of Persimmon Homes’ 30 regions has two awards of up to £1,000 to hand out each month.

Debbie Zaben, sales and marketing director for Persimmon Homes North East, said: “We’re urging groups and charities to apply for next month’s donations by completing a form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity”