Bar owners thank supporters after closing their venue

A bar and performance and event venue in Morpeth has closed.

Bill and Liz Durning said the decision to shut down Riverside Lodge in High Stanners was made with great sadness, particularly as they had been there since 1991 – initially as steward and stewardess then later as the owners.

Hundreds of comments have been posted on social media to thank them for their efforts, including the support they provided to a host of Sunday league football teams.

A post on the Riverside Lodge’s Facebook page included the following: ‘We can honestly say it wasn’t an easy decision, but things just had to come to an end as we couldn’t carry on the way things were going after an extremely difficult year last year.

‘We’ve been through quite a bit – especially the two floods, the one in 2008 closed us for nearly a year.

‘We struggled to come back from that, but we soldiered on for another eight years.

‘Bill and Liz would like to thank friends, customers and everyone who has supported them throughout those 27 years from the bottom of their hearts.

‘We’d also like to apologise to anyone that has booked a wedding, party or any other kind of event with us as obviously we won’t be able to carry them out.

‘Anyone who has paid deposits, we will be in touch with you in the coming days to organise a refund of the monies you have paid.

‘Thanks for the memories Morpeth – we’ve loved being here and will remember it for ever.’