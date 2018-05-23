Bells ring out in town to welcome the new Mayor

Bellringers from across the North East and further afield once again rang the traditional Mayor’s Peal to welcome the new Mayor of Morpeth on Saturday.

This year’s peal was a double celebration as it also celebrated the wedding day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The performance this year included Rev Simon White, a member of the local band and the Chaplain for 2018/19 Mayor Jack Gebhard.

Also ringing were regulars Alan Barber of Whitley Bay, Clive Moon and Jeremy Housden of Hexham, Andrew Cairns of Wylam and Jack Hanlon of Hartlepool, along with newcomers Daniel Smith of Newcastle and Richard Hurst of Stourbridge, West Midlands.

The Clock Tower Bellringers will be ringing for the opening of Morpeth Fair Day – Sunday, June 10 – after which the tower will be open to the public from around 10.30am until 3pm.

Anyone wishing to give bellringing a try in Morpeth should call the Tower Captain, Matt Cracknell, on 07850 754207 or email towercaptain@morpethbellringers.org.uk