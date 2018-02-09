Bells ring out to mark anniversary of women getting vote

A Quarter Peal was rung at Morpeth Clock Tower last Saturday to commemorate the centenary of The Representation of the People Act (February 6, 1918) that gave women over the age of 30 who met a property qualification the right to vote.

The group felt it was particularly fitting to mark the anniversary given that suffragette Emily Davison, who died four days after being struck by the King’s horse at the Epsom Derby in 1913, is buried in the graveyard of St Mary’s Church in Morpeth.

The performance was rung by an all-female band from the Durham and Newcastle Diocesan Association of Church Bellringers.

They rang 1,344 changes of Superlative Surprise Major in 45 minutes.