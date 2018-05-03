Bells ring out to mark birth of Prince Louis

The Morpeth Clock Tower bells were rung on Monday evening to celebrate the latest Royal baby.

HRH Prince Louis – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child, who is fifth in line to the throne – was born at 11.01am at St Mary’s Hospital in London on April 23.

He was honoured with a performance of change ringing lasting approximately 43 minutes.

Members of the Clock Tower Bellringers were joined by Steve Bell from Ponteland and Gordon Rothwell to ring Lincolnshire Surprise Major.

Morpeth Clock Tower Bellringers are always on the lookout for new recruits and anyone wishing to find out more about bellringing can go to its website – www.morpethbellringers.org.uk – or Facebook page – www.facebook.com/morpethclocktowerbellringers – for more information about the organisation, including some useful contact details.