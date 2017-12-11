Beware the big freeze in Northumberland tonight

The Met Office has issued a weather warning of ice and snow which extends into late Tuesday morning.

Ice started forming on road and pavements from mid-afternoon today and the big freeze will continue overnight into the morning.

Wintry showers may also bring some fresh snowfalls, mostly to higher ground. Accumulations of 2cm to 5cm are possible, again mostly above 100-150m in places in eastern Scotland and eastern England. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with some journey times taking longer.

There will probably be icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with the Met Office warning of possible injuries from slips trips and falls.

The Chief Forecaster said: "Showers, falling as a messy mix of rain, sleet and snow, will push into northern and eastern parts of the UK and last through much of the night. These will lead to icy stretches forming as surface temperatures rapidly fall below freezing from early Monday evening.

"Some small further snow accumulations are also possible in places. The showers will gradually die out from the north overnight, but will likely persist for much of the period in parts of south-east England."