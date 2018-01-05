Big crowd greets Morpeth Hunt on New Year’s Day

Hundreds of people went along to the Newmarket area of Morpeth on New Year’s Day to see riders, horses and hounds.

The traditional Morpeth Hunt meeting took place in the leisure centre car park from around 10.30am before the contingent headed off into the surrounding countryside.

The Morpeth Hunt's New Year's Day meet heading to the New Market. Picture by Anne Hopper.

The meet was once again hosted by Ray Green and family. Children from the Morpeth Hunt Pony Club were also present at the town centre event.

It followed the well-supported meet on Boxing Day – the starting point was Meldon Park, with James Cookson and the team there providing food and refreshments.

The Morpeth Hunt's New Year's Day meet in the New Market. Picture by Doug Harrison.