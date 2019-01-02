Big crowd sees start of the Morpeth Hunt meet in town

Hundreds of people went along to the Newmarket area of Morpeth on New Year’s Day to see riders, horses and hounds.

The traditional Morpeth Hunt meeting took place in the leisure centre car park from around 10.30am before the contingent headed off into the surrounding countryside.

Morpeth Hunt sets off for the annual New Year's Day meet. Picture by Anne Hopper

The meet was once again hosted by Ray Green and family. Children from the Morpeth Hunt Pony Club were also present at the event.

It followed the well-supported meet on Boxing Day – the starting point was the Dyke Neuk Inn. The pub’s team was praised on social media for its hosting.

Joint Master of the Hunt, Evan Jobling-Purser, said: “It was a real pleasure to see so many faces in the town centre for the start of the New Year’s Day meet. “Morpeth is a special town and we’re always made to feel very welcome.

“We’re very grateful to the farmers and landowners and shoots in the area because without them giving us access to their lovely land, we wouldn’t have anywhere to go.”