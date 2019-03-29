Big grant boost for mountain rescue team

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue team has been given a cash boost from Northumberland County Council to help purchase a new four-wheel drive support vehicle.

It has been awarded a grant of £10,000 from the council’s community chest fund, which is open to community groups, charities and young people in the county.

Funding for the vehicle was also received from the Northumberland Leader programme, donations and fund-raising efforts.

Team leader Iain Nixon said: “We are incredibly grateful for this funding.

“The all-terrain vehicle will be equipped with medical and technical rescue equipment and based in Rothbury, enabling us to respond swiftly to incidents on the moors, hills and crags of Northumberland.”

The team, made up entirely of volunteers, has two other vehicles that are based at Pegswood Fire Station.

