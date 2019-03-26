Big total for mental health charity from gym’s ‘ski’ marathon

Coaches and members at Sean Armstrong Fitness proved the ‘piste’ de la resistance with their recent fund-raising efforts in aid of Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group.

They took part in a challenge to ‘ski’ 200 miles in 12 hours – using the SkiErg, one of the fitness industry’s most demanding pieces of equipment. It was successfully completed in just over 11-and-a-half hours and raised more than £2,900 for the charity.

The gym in North Shields, which provides small group training, asked its members to nominate a good cause and Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group was selected.

It provides counselling and therapy services, social activities, day trips and respite breaks, as well as a range of workshops at its centre in Oldgate.

Centre manager Audrey Anderson said: “We were over the moon to hear that members at the gym wanted to support our work.

“As an independent mental health charity, we rely heavily on fund-raising and donations to maintain the vital services we provide.

“We are the only centre of our kind in the whole of Northumberland, which means our services are pretty stretched, and generous donations like this make a massive difference to the work we can do and the support we provide.”

Sean Armstrong, who set up the private gym in 2017, said: “It was so good to see everyone working together, securing sponsorship and bringing along family and friends, to tackle the monumental challenge and support the work of this great charity.”