Bikers come together for ride and show

More than 200 bikers from across the North East recently took part in the 10th year of the annual Gary Routledge Ride and Show.

It started at the Dyke Neuk in Meldon and the riders made their way to a coastal route to get to Bamburgh for a tea stop in the car park beneath the castle walls.

Picture by Doug Harrison.

The return leg of the ride in memory of Gary was via Wooler and across the moors on the A697 to Morpeth – the riders enjoyed clear blue skies and bright sunshine.

People in the town that afternoon were treated to a spectacular parade of gleaming bikes from vintage to new.

They could then see them and others at the show venue in High Stanners.

Trophies were awarded to the best bikes in the show, there was some live music and the charity raffle raised £770 for Great North Air Ambulance Service and A Fish for Life, a charity that supports schooling for orphans in areas of Kenya.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who took part and extend a warm invitation to all for next year’s run.