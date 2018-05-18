Blankets project is bringing together groups at the hub

A group of children that go along to Pegswood Community Hub on Wednesday evenings is currently working on fiddle blankets for dementia patients treated by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The Hubsters, aged nine to 14, initially learned about how important these blankets are and what goes into them. The children are now designing some and putting them together with help from the Quilters group of adults that meets on the same evening.

Emma-jane Anderson, one of the team at Pegswood Community Hub, said: “As well as making useful items for dementia patients, it’s nice that this project will bring the two groups together.”

For more information about the project – including if your child is interested in getting involved, or if you have any craft supplies you no longer need that could be used for the initiative – call the hub on 01670 512185 or email Emma-jane@pegswoodcommunity hub.org