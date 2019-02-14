Bomb hoax lands Northumberland man in court

Police have labelled a Northumberland bomb hoaxer as ‘completely irresponsible’.

Steven Lambert, from Bedlington, called police last November claiming that someone he knew was making a bomb at a hotel in Coventry.

Officers investigated and soon discovered the report to be false.

They arrested the 28-year-old the same day on suspicion of communicating false information on a bomb hoax.

Lambert, of Corchester Road, pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court.

PC Steve McIntosh, one of the investigating officers, said Lambert’s actions were ‘completely irresponsible’ – but reiterated the importance of the public to share genuine concerns with the police.

He said: “Crimes of this nature are not only completely irresponsible but also have a huge impact on those involved.

“The details of this report were alarming and caused unnecessary panic and stress.

“Thankfully, we were able to establish early on that this was a hoax and that there was no danger to the public.

“I hope this sends a strong message that actions like this will not be tolerated and we take them extremely seriously.

“If anyone has any genuine concerns then we would always ask the public to contact police immediately via 999 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”