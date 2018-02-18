BOOKS: Spreading the joy of reading

Every year at the beginning of March schoolchildren mark World Book Day.

Many dress up as a character from a favourite book or are part of reading activity, and families and schools will generously give to charity.

World Book Day is a worldwide celebration, but in many countries children go to school with just a few tattered textbooks.

At Book Aid International we send around one million books a year to thousands of libraries and schools. They are read by millions of young readers in 20 countries.

We can only support children around the world because families and schools choose to support us on World Book Day, and I would like to thank all those who will do so this year.

If you are a parent or teacher looking for inspiration, please visit www.bookaid.org/world-book-day

It costs just £2 to send a book so every penny you raise will make a difference.

Alison Tweed

Chief Executive of Book Aid International