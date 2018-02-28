Brenda Bell legacy cheque funds playground improvements

Morpeth Lions Club

Former pupils of Morpeth’s Abbeyfields School will remember teacher Mrs Brenda Bell who died almost a year ago.

Brenda was the wife of George Bell, a former lecturer who was a Past District Governor and member of Morpeth Lions Club.

The two were regular attendees of Lions’ conventions all over the world, and in Brenda’s Will she left £1,000 to the Lions. The club decided it would be fitting that Abbeyfields School benefitted.

Lions Les Brindley and Les Sage ascertained that plans were afoot to improve the playground. It was hoped that a canopy could be attached to the North Hall. Les Brindley also refurbished a bench that now bears a commemorative plaque in memory of Brenda.

Lion President Margaret Trewick and club members presented a cheque to Chairman of The Friends of Abbeyfields School Rebecca Pearson, with Headteacher Sandra Ford and teaching assistant Helen Briggs.

Mrs Ford said: “The school is extremely grateful to the Lions Club of Morpeth for this donation.”

“Brenda was a much loved teacher and it is wonderful that her name on the bench will perpetuate her memory.”