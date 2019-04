While I can understand why an MP would wish to be cautious in expressing opinions in media interviews for fear of upsetting their constituents, I do find it infuriating when a Brexit supporting MP, especially one who advocates leaving with no deal, states that they are acting ‘in the interests of the country’ while both the economy and the non-millionaire section of the population would be adversely affected in the event of such an outcome.

Craig Harrison

High Common Farm

Morpeth