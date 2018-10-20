BREXIT: It’s time to be cautious

I heard MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan on national radio, saying she would prefer a ‘no deal’ Brexit over the proposals currently on offer as this would ensure that ‘we regain sovereignty over our laws and our borders’.

This statement cannot go unchallenged. The people of Northumberland will not be gaining any sovereignty, and a ‘no deal’ Brexit, a ‘hard’ Brexit, will push the country into a deep recession, hitting families in the North East worse that any other part of the UK.

How is it that our MP can promote a course of action that I believe will inflict such harm to her constituents?

How can she promote a situation that will pull our friends and neighbours in Scotland out of the EU against that country’s will, and on the worst of terms, leading almost inevitably to a second Scottish referendum?

We need to be very cautious of unintended consequences of our actions over the next few weeks, which may cause damage that will take decades to rectify.

It’s a bit rich for Jacob Rees-Mogg and Anne-Marie Trevelyan to talk about sovereignty while voting repeatedly to maintain the sovereignty of the unelected House of Lords, and voting down any proposals for voting reform. On this, it seems that they believe the input of us, the voters, has to be extremely limited.

If they truly want to give us control, then give us a fair voting system that results in a Parliament that actually reflects what people want; and extend voting to 16 and 17-year-olds.

Thomas Stewart

Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, Berwick-upon-Tweed Green Party