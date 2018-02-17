BREXIT: Many rights will remain

As far as I can tell, the bottom hasn’t fallen out of the world since the UK voted for Brexit — and nor will it.

But those in favour of remaining still find opportunities to imply that our future is bleak.

The latest I spotted was a report from Parcelhero, which suggests that Brexit could mean consumer rights giving online shoppers a 14-day ‘cooling off’ period being rescinded.

Laving the EU does not mean that this and all other EU legislation will be torn up. In many areas of workers’ rights and consumer rights, UK law is stronger than the EU requirements. If a British Government truly wished to erode rights, this would not be the case.

Some legislation, particularly anything which does not suit our country, may rightly be amended.

It is wrong to suggest that legislation that benefits our citizens is automatically at threat. Remainers are fighting against shadows, tilting against windmills.

Jonathan Arnott

North East Independent MEP